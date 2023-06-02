Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush seems like it's getting more content

Could we get another surprise on top of one of this year's biggest shadow drops?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hi-Fi Rush was stealthily released early this year during an Xbox showcase, and quickly became a huge hit with over two million players and raving reviews (including from us here at Gamereactor). Since then, we haven't heard much about its future, although it has been improved with quality-of-life updates, a Photo Mode and some other things.

Fortunately, it seems like Tango Gameworks and Bethesda is planning on doing something more with the game, as noted by the proven insider Dusk Golem on Twitter. No less than seven Achievements have been added to SteamDB, which are all secret.

Incidentally, Hi-Fi Rush also has a pretty generous discount on Steam right now, just before Summer Games Fest and Xbox Games Showcase. All things added, it does seem like Bethesda is planning some kind of content update, or perhaps even a full fledged expansion, update to Hi-Fi Rush pretty soon.

Hi-Fi Rush

Related texts

0
Hi-Fi RushScore

Hi-Fi Rush
REVIEW. Written by Måns Lindman

We've put our rhythm to the test in Tango Gameworks' surprise launched action game.



Loading next content