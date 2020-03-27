Here's your free gaming this weekend

Last week, we started updating you on all the free gaming that is being offered each and every weekend, and this week, we'll continue doing exactly just that. First and foremost, we have Ghost Recon: Breakpoint which is free to download and play across all three formats (PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).

Ubisoft has more to offer though, as you have until tomorrow to snag a free copy of the lovely PC version of Child of light via Uplay. Epic does, of course, have their weekly free titles as well, and right now you can download World War Z, Figment, and Tormentor x Punisher. If you do this before April 2 - they'll be yours for all eternity.

Also free this week on PC is Insurgency: Sandstorm, which is available to play on PC until April 1.

Microsoft also has its Free Play Days, and this time both Risk of Rain 2 and Tekken 7 are included as long as you have Xbox Live Gold. Just download and enjoy both this weekend.

Finally, Nintendo has also realised that people like freebies, and until April 6, everyone with a Switch Online subscription can download a free trial of Arms. We assume it is considered a warm-up since the next downloadable Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character will be from Arms.

If we missed something, feel free to help your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below.