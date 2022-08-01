Here's why Taron Egerton dropped out of Solo: A Star Wars Story

HQ

Not many people know that Taron Egerton was set to star as Han Solo in Disney's spinoff movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and was later replaced by Alden Ehrenreich. Egerton recently explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast why he chose to pass on the Star Wars opportunity:

"I felt like that... I felt that, I mean, I'll be honest, I got on the Falcon, I was with Chewie, I was in the full costume... and I... you know what, that's what I felt like. I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it. And there was one more... there was another round that I decided not to do. And it's far enough in the past now that I feel like I can say that. I hope no one feels annoyed that I have said it. But it just felt to me like I didn't feel... like you know when we mentioned earlier that thing when I read the Kingsman script and I was like, 'This is... I've gotta do this. This is my part.' I just didn't feel it."

"Yeah, and can really own it and really, 'cause you're following Harrison Ford... No one ever wants to follow Harrison Ford, you know? So yeah, that didn't happen."

The actor also revealed that he turned down the role of Cyclops in the last X-Men films because he couldn't act with his eyes, and now it remains to be seen if Egerton could end up playing Wolverine in a potential X-Men reboot. What do you think of Egerton?