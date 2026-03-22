Here's when all 10 episodes of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord will debut on Disney+

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It's almost time for the next animated Star Wars series to make its arrival, as Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord will debut on Disney+ from April 6. With this premiere in mind, you might be wondering what the episode-by-episode release schedule is for the show, and if that is the case, we now know this information.

The premiere of Maul - Shadow Lord is set for April 6 wherein the first two chapters of the 10-chapter story will arrive. After this, we can expect two chapters per week up until the final two episodes arrive in-line with Star Wars Day on May the 4th. Here are the full episode release plans and each episode name.



April 6 - Chapter 1: The Dark Revenge



April 6 - Chapter 2: Sinister Schemes



April 13 - Chapter 3: Whispers in the Unknown



April 13: Chapter 4: Pride and Vengeance



April 20: Chapter 5: Inquisition



April 20: Chapter 6: Night of the Hunted



April 27: Chapter 7: Call to the Oblivion



April 27: Chapter 8: The Creeping Fear



May 4: Chapter 9: Strange Allies



May 4: Chapter 10: Finale



Are you looking forward to Maul: Shadow Lord? You can see a trailer for the series below.