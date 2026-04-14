Here's what to expect from Overwatch Season 2: Summit

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Today is a big day for Overwatch players as the second season of 2026 arrives in-game, bringing a host of welcome features and the latest hero, the character known as Sierra. With the debut occurring this evening when the weekly reset occurs around 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST, the roadmap for Season 2: Summit has now been shared.

The big draw is, as expected, Sierra, who we delved into in further detail recently. But alongside Sierra is a handful of fresh features and options, including a rework of the Antarctic Peninsula map, the incorporation of post-match accolades, Stadium updates (which introduce Ramattra, Lijiang Night Market, a Juno rework, and Jetpack Cat later this season), a Soldier 76 Mythic skin and a Genji Mythic weapon, refreshed mini Perks, the anticipated 10th Anniversary celebration mid-season, a new Battle Pass and Starter Pack, and even a Diablo collaboration that introduces a demonic Ramattra skin.

You can see all of this in the roadmap below, and again, don't forget to hop back into Overwatch this evening to experience Season 2 for yourself.