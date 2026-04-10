Blizzard reveals the full ability kit and perks for Sierra

HQ

You might not actually feel the need for a new Overwatch hero right at this moment, mostly because when the first season of 2026 arrived for the game, five new characters made their arrival. But this isn't stopping Blizzard.

After teasing the debut of the next hero and then officially introducing Sierra to the world shortly afterwards in an animated trailer, Blizzard has shared firm information on what we can expect from the new character, including that she will be a Recon Damage hero.

Looking at Sierra's kit, we're told that her weapon is regarded as the Helix Rifle and it has a unique firing pattern that occurs in a spiral shape that shrinks with sustained fire. As for her abilities, she brings three tools to the action, with Tracking Shot able to mark enemies so that Helix Rifle shots automatically track onto them. Then, Anchor Drone is her movement ability that enables Sierra to launch towards this aerial companion, and lastly, Tremor Charge is a grenade-like ability that creates a shockwave upon impact. As for her Ultimate, this is called Trailblazer, and allows Sierra to deploy a drone that flies forward and drops explosives.

As per Sierra's perks, Full Flight will increase the flight and grapple range of Anchor Drone, while Tight Grip sees Helix Rifle's spread tighten faster and widen slower. Those are both the Minor perks, with the Major ones including Medi-Drone, which sees Anchor Drone carry a small health pack for Sierra, and Locked In ensuring that Tracking Shot increases your attack speed by 20% for two seconds.

Check out Sierra in action below ahead of her arrival on April 14.