Here's what to expect from Kiln for the rest of the year

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It's a big day for fans of Double Fine, as the talented developer who only gave us Keeper around six months ago, is launching Kiln today, April 23. Regarded as a pottery-brawler, Kiln is a quirky and unusual game where teams and players compete in a variety of unusual modes all using pottery that they have created and designed by themselves.

With launch happening today, Double Fine has now shared the roadmap for Kiln, highlighting what to expect in depth from the next few weeks and while teasing what the rest of 2026 will offer too.

We're told that the first week of post-launch support will bring the Dinosaur Decoration Pack, and that this will then be followed by Update 1 and the Hades map in week two. The third week will then add a Sticker Pack, and it's perhaps worthwhile knowing that each update to this point is arriving entirely for free. This will however change come week four when the Cats & Dogs Decoration Pack makes its arrival.

Looking ahead to the summer, there will be a free feature update that is called Mission Criti-Bowl that adds two new maps and missions, a pot journal, and more as part of the progression suite in the game. No date is given for this update, which is also the case for the autumn and winter plans, where we're simply told to expect a Photo Mode and "new ways to play!"

Will you be checking out Kiln this evening?