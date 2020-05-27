Here's the brand-new The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Bethesda has released the final cinematic trailer for Greymoor, the new expansions for The Elder Scrolls Online, and oh boy, be prepared as there's plenty of vampires and werewolves in it.

As you might know, Greymoor marks the return to Skyrim, but also a chance to explore the underground of Blackreach, where players will "uncover an ancient supernatural conspiracy".

Greymoor has just been released on PC and will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One on June 9, with Stadia getting its expansion on June 16.