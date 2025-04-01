Here's how to master the sword in Blades of Fire

HQ

Spanish studio MercurySteam is preparing for the release of its new IP Blades of Fire on 22 May. In this game of progression through forging and survival in combat, we will have to hone not only our blacksmithing skills, but also the tactics and techniques of sword fighting.

To help you get to grips with the game's mechanics, the developers and publisher 505 Games have prepared a new video showing the moves and techniques you can use with your sword, which you can watch below.

And remember that if you want to know more about Blades of Fire before its arrival on PC (on Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, you can read our preview impressions.