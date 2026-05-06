Here's a first camouflaged look at Bentley's first EV

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As you might already know, Bentley has already put their EV plans on hold, but one car is so far along, that it will slip through the net, even the midst of a strategy pivot.

And now, this only EV, for now, has been spotted as a camouflaged prototype lapping the Nürburgring (through Motor1), giving us an early glimpse at what Bentley calls its upcoming "Urban SUV."

The new model will set alongside the Bentayga in the current line-up, with an expected length of close to five meters, so not really "urban" by even the loosest definition.

While still inherently Bentley-esque, commentators say this represents a shift toward a more modern design language. It rides on VW's PPE architecture, but official specs remain under wraps.