"Here we go!", says Carlos Alcaraz, confirming he will return for the US Open

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"Here we go!", Carlos Alcaraz said on his social media, in a strange collaboration with the known football insider Fabrizio Romano. "Estoy de vuelta".

With those words, he confirmed that he is finally ready to compete again, and will be available for the US Open, that begins on August 31 and ends on September 13. It is a very special competition for him: it was his first Grand Slam victory, winning it in 2022, and also again last summer, beating Jannik Sinner and almost securing the World No. 1 title for the end of the year.

In 2026, after not competing since April, suffering a wrist injury in Barcelona, Alcaraz has dropped to World No. 3, but that hardly matters: the big news is that he is finally ending the longest hiatus in his career (he had never spent over four months without competing).

And, because Alcaraz will be the third seed (if Jannik Sinner confirms his participation after withdrawing from Cincinnati), he could meet with Sinner earlier, in the semi-final...

Upcoming tournaments for Alcaraz in 2026

Carlos Alcaraz started the 2026 season with a bang, winning the Australian Open. However, after his injury in April, he missed Madrid, Roma, Roland Garros, Queen's, Wimbledon, Montreal and Cincinnati.

After the US Open, and if everything goes well, Alcaraz should also participate in the Laver Cup (September 25-27), the Tokyo ATP 500 (September 30-October 6), the Shanghai (October 7-18) and Paris Masters 1000 (November 2-18), and the ATP Finals (November 15-22). If Spain qualifies, he should also appear in the Davis Cup finals (November 15-22).