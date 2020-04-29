Here are this month's free games with PS+

Yet another month is about to pass us by and you know what that means. New month, new free games on PS+, PlayStation's online service. Rumours regarding this month's free lineup have been going around but none of them turned out to be correct. Instead of the rumoured Dark Souls: Remastered and Dying Light, the month of May brings Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 to PlayStation gamers.

The games will be made free on May 6 and will stay free until June 2. Are you happy with the lineup?