Here are the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II PC specs

HQ

We're counting down the days until Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II makes its debut on PC and consoles in early September. With the game going gold around a month ago, the PC specs for the game has now been affirmed by Focus, and revealed that the recommended hardware is actually quite forgivable for a brand-new game arriving in 2024.

To run the game at its graphical peak and at 60fps, the main thing to note will be that you need either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. If you just want to run the game at its most basic, the good news is that you won't need much to get the job done as generally speaking the most hungry part of the specs is the 75 GB of storage space to download the title.

You can see the full PC specs below.