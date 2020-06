You're watching Advertisements

Just as Microsoft and Sony, Google offers free games to those who subscribe to its subscription service Stadia Pro each month and once the games are claimed, they are yours to keep for as long as you pay for the subscription. Google often has a generous selection of games, and now it has revealed all the June games:



Get Packed



Little Nightmares



Panzer Dragoon Remake



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid



Superhot



The Elder Scrolls Online (June 16)



Don't forget to claim them if you have Google Stadia.