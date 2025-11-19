Helldivers II developers says giving players what they want will make them happy

HQ

In August, Sony finally decided to release Helldivers II for Xbox Series S/X, and as we recently reported, it was a stroke of genius that immediately became incredibly popular among fans of the green team. When Arrowhead Game Studios boss Shams Jorjani recently visited The Game Business Podcast, he took the opportunity to share more about what happened behind the scenes after the Xbox debut, saying that gamers tend to be happy when you give them what they want:

"For us it made a lot of sense, and players have been clamoring for Xbox since day one."

It's gone really well, we timed it with the release of some Halo ODST content which was another highly requested fan feature. And it turns out, if you give the players what they want, they'll be happy."

We don't know what the Swedish developers are currently working on, but Jorjani has previously said that their next title will be released by themselves so that they can freely choose which formats it will be released on. It will probably be a while before we see the first signs of life from it, though.