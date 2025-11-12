Sony says Helldivers II "is doing extremely well" on Xbox

HQ

It's no secret that Microsoft is making a ton of money on its PlayStation 5 games, but the thing is, Sony also seems to be raking in cash by releasing their own titles on Xbox. In August, Helldivers II came out, a game that a lot of people thought would be perfect for Xbox fans, while also bringing in a bigger pool of players.

So how has it performed? Well, during a Q&A (thanks to This Week in Video Games) with Sony and its investors, CFO Lin Tao said the following:

"Helldivers 2, which was also released for Xbox in August of this year, is doing extremely well, not only attracting new users on Xbox, but also seeing increased engagement from existing users on PS5 and PC. This resulted in a significant increase in sales of the title year on year."

In short, Sony seems very pleased with how things have gone thanks to the Xbox audience, which has also given a boost to existing formats. If Helldivers II was a trial balloon for Sony, it certainly sounds like it won't be the last PlayStation game that launches on Xbox as well.