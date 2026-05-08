Hell is Us is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in September

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The recent Nacon Connect had a boatload of news and information to share with audiences around the world. One such compelling reveal revolved around Rogue Factor's Hell is Us, as the action title re-appeared to present an update on its plans for the Nintendo Switch 2 system.

We're told that Hell is Us will be coming to Switch 2 as soon as September 24. Yep, in a few months you will be able to travel to the world of Hadea while on-the-go, exploring the war-torn landscape and ultimately attempting to determine what lies beyond.

With this in mind, a new trailer for Hell is Us has been shared, which you can see below. And if you haven't played the game yet, be sure to read our review to see what it has in-store.