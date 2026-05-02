Helena Bonham Carter departs The White Lotus, role to be "rethought" and "recast"

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Many of the biggest stars in the world are currently basking in the sunshine of the French Riviera, all while working on the fourth season of HBO Max's The White Lotus. Production is underway on the next round of episodes, but already a spanner has been thrown into the works.

As per Deadline, it's reported that Helena Bonham Carter has left the project, leaving a gap in the cast which must be filled. According to the report, it became clear that the role creator Mike White wrote for Bonham Carter simply "did not align on set", leading the actress to depart and complications to arise in regards to how the void is filled.

It's mentioned that the role is being "rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast" with firm news to be shared on this front "in the coming weeks." While this will no doubt complicate production, there is hope that White and Bonham Carter will be able to work together in the future, as a statement adds the following.

"HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won't get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon."

So perhaps we will one day see a season of The White Lotus with Bonham Carter in it, but it won't be the upcoming chapter, that's for certain.