LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | John Wick Hex on PS4
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Cuisine Royale

Heaven's Wrath arrives in Cuisine Royale

There's a new content update for the brutal culinary online shooter otherwise known as Cuisine Royale.

Publisher Gaijin and developer Darkflow Software have today announced the release of a new content update for online shooter Cuisine Royale. As the developer describes it, "the game Champions can tear enemies apart with cannon fire from the armoured vehicles, crush them with meteorite showers and burn up foes with Molotov cocktails".

The update also introduces the Heaven's Wrath ritual, which summons a deadly meteor shower targeted at a number of random spots within the safe circle. The other feature is the Shield ritual that creates an ice block in front of the user that is able to withstand some incoming bullets. Finally, the Ritual of Second Wind temporarily allows all Champions in a battle to use their special abilities without any cooldown.

You can read more about this new update on the official Cuisine Royale website.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Cuisine RoyaleScore

Cuisine Royale
REVIEW. Written by Marco Vrolijk

"What's important is that the gameplay never falls victim to its ludicrous approach."



Loading next content