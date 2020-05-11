Heaven's Wrath arrives in Cuisine Royale

Publisher Gaijin and developer Darkflow Software have today announced the release of a new content update for online shooter Cuisine Royale. As the developer describes it, "the game Champions can tear enemies apart with cannon fire from the armoured vehicles, crush them with meteorite showers and burn up foes with Molotov cocktails".

The update also introduces the Heaven's Wrath ritual, which summons a deadly meteor shower targeted at a number of random spots within the safe circle. The other feature is the Shield ritual that creates an ice block in front of the user that is able to withstand some incoming bullets. Finally, the Ritual of Second Wind temporarily allows all Champions in a battle to use their special abilities without any cooldown.

You can read more about this new update on the official Cuisine Royale website.