HBO renews Harry Potter series for Season 2, filming to begin this autumn

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This Christmas, we're heading back to Hogwarts as HBO's Harry Potter television adaptation comes to our screens. We've got new professors, new students, a refreshed look for the magical school, and more, as HBO really pulls out all the stops to reignite Potter fever across the world. Already, the studio seems confident it'll have a winner with Harry Potter, as the show has been renewed for its second season.

Season 2, based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, begins filming this autumn (via Variety). As production ramps up, Jon Brown has been promoted from writer to co-showrunner for Season 2.

Current showrunner Francesca Gardiner explained the reason behind bringing a co-showrunner in on Harry Potter in a statement: "As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum. I've loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on 'Succession' through to these recent times together on 'Harry Potter.' Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he's also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him."

There's no release date scheduled yet for the second season of Harry Potter, but HBO has been clear that we may not see a season a year, due to the high production costs and the time it takes to bring Hogwarts to life.