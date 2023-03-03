HBO releases new trailer for Succession's fourth season

HBO has released a new trailer for the fourth series of their Emmy award-winning show Succession, which returns on March 27.

As this upcoming series will be the show's last ever, the drama that was brewing in series three will have to reach its boiling point.

For those unfamiliar, Succession follows the Roy family, who own the global media giant Waystar RoyCo. The drama mostly centres around who will take over the conglomerate once the family's patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), leaves the picture.

When we last left the Roys, the siblings' plans to upstage their father's merger deal with Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) had gone up in flames, as it was revealed that Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) had betrayed them, reconciling with Logan.

Greg (Nicholas Braun) is also still very much on Logan's side.

In this new trailer, it seems the merger deal is going as smoothly as ever, and spurned by this threat to their power, siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have turned to competitor company Pierce in order to get revenge.

This may prove difficult for them, given that the redrafting of Logan's divorce with their mother has essentially left them powerless in the company.

You can catch up and watch the new series when it releases on Sky or NOW TV in the UK.