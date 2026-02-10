Hazelight has started doing motion capture work for its next title

Just over a year ago, we reported that Hazelight, the developer behind It Takes Two and Split Fiction, had begun development on its next game. Founder Josef Fares said at the time that he was "fully focused and excited on the next thing," but we haven't heard anything since.

However, development is clearly progressing, and the Swedish company seems to have come a long way, as Fares has now taken to X to share a picture of himself in a mocap studio, where we can glimpse three people in mocap suits behind him. Unfortunately, Fares has his arm deliberately stretched out in front of their faces, so we don't know who they are. We think we can guess that it's two women and one man, though.

Does this mean we can look forward to co-op for up to three people in the next game? If so, it would be the first time Hazelight has ventured into this territory, and after revolutionising co-op for two people, it would certainly be interesting to see what Fares and the team can do with a trio.

We recently talked to Fares about the future, and although he couldn't give us any clues about it, he did say it will be "next fucking level amazing", so it seems like it might be something to keep an eye on.