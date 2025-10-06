What's coming up for Hazelight? Josef Fares teases it will be "next fucking level amazing"

HQ

Following the arrival of Split Fiction earlier this year, you might be wondering what's next for developer Hazelight. We know that work has commenced on an upcoming game, but we don't know whether it will be the much requested It Takes Two sequel or rather if the developer will continue its recent tradition by creating a new IP altogether again. The fun thing about Hazelight is that we don't tend to learn much about what they have in the pipeline until they're nearing launch, as was the case with Split Fiction, which was fully revealed in late 2024 and launched in spring 2025.

During a recent interview with Fares at San Diego Comic Con Malaga, we asked the iconic video game creator about what's next for Hazelight, to which he confirms that something "amazing" is in the pipeline currently and that it will be followed by something "next fucking level amazing," which the Hazelight team doesn't even know about yet.

"Oh my God. If I could tell you, I mean, we're doing something amazing right now, but I even know what we're going to do here next - even my team doesn't know yet - that's even next fucking level amazing."

Fares continues: "I'm telling you, there's so much stuff to be explored here. The kind of mandatory co-op that Hazelight has kind of created, I just wish more people did it out there. I mean, obviously people love to play it. There's so much to explore. This dynamic between two people sitting on the couch or playing together online. There's something with having these two characters interacting with each other, exploring a story together. It's just that we have something going that I'm really excited for, and I think we can explore so many other stuff. I wish I could talk about it, but you know how it is in video games."

