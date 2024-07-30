Hazbin Hotel won't just be back for a second and third season, but for a fourth too

While it doesn't quite have the notoriety of Invincible or many of Prime Video's live-action offerings, Hazbin Hotel has become one of the streamer's best-received and popular productions. In fact, it was so popular that Prime Video very quickly greenlit a second season of the show, and as part of San Diego Comic-Con, even more seasons have been confirmed too.

Prime Video has picked up Hazbin Hotel for a third and fourth season too, meaning we can look forward to the series consistently debuting on the streamer for the next few years. Even with this announcement in mind, we still actually don't know when the second season will arrive, or likewise the plot and story it will look to follow.

Are you excited for more Hazbin Hotel?