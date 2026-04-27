Hazbin Hotel will end with its fifth season

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Prime Video has become a rather excellent location for all things animation, as the streaming platform is the place to find Invincible, Batman: Caped Crusader, The Legend of Vox Machina, The Mighty Nein, Helluva Boss, Bat-Fam, and even Hazbin Hotel, amid a slate of others.

Talking about the latter project, Prime Video has confirmed that the show will eventually be coming to an end, as the fifth season will in fact be the show's last. No firm release date has been given for when this conclusive season will debut, but that really shouldn't concern anyone right now as we don't even know when the third season will arrive...

Yep, Season 2 premiered at the end of 2025 and fans are holding their breath on when Season 3 will drop, and yet Prime Video has taken it upon itself to confirm that there will be a fourth and fifth season too and that the fifth will be the last. It's certainly an interesting turn of events.

Are you a follower of Hazbin Hotel?