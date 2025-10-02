Hazbin Hotel Season 2 ramps up for war

HQ

Can people who find themselves in hell be redeemed? Well, it seems the princess of hell itself believes that they can, as we've got a whole animated series dedicated to that exact premise in Hazbin Hotel.

The 29th of October marks the launch of Season 2, in which we see the hotel's reputation used to try and start a war with heaven by the denizens of hell who'd much rather remain evil. It might seem like a climactic conflict, but we know that we've also got a third and fourth season coming to Prime Video, so there's still plenty more to come.