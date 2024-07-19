Hayley Atwell voices Lara Croft in Dead by Daylight

HQ

On Tuesday, Lara Croft was finally released in Dead by Daylight and she is the seventh character to have her own voice lines in the game (some others are Ash from Evil Dead, Alan Wake from the game series of the same name, and Nicolas Cage). Lara's appearance and backstory are based on the 2013 Crystal Dynamics reboot, but Camilla Luddington's voice is not used in the game. Neither is Angelina Jolie, Shelley Blond or Alicia Vikander.

Dead by Daylight's version is voiced by none other than Hayley Atwell, and it won't be the only time Atwell will voice her. On October 10, the animated TV series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will premiere on Netflix, and Atwell's voice will also be used here as Lara Croft. So, if you've played the game recently and wondered whose voice you're actually hearing, you now have the answer.