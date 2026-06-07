Hayley Atwell has made it to Albion, Playground reveals Fable's exact February launch date

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We knew to expect a look at Fable as part of the Xbox Games Showcase and that is certainly what we got. The second project of the broadcast ended up being Playground's upcoming anticipated RPG, offering a new trailer that revealed Hayley Atwell has seemingly joined the game as another character who seems to think they're the hero of this story...

But to add to this, the trailer even confirmed that the villain of the original Fable also plays a role in the upcoming title, as the Jack of Blades popped up right at the end of the trailer. As for how they slot into the wider narrative is unclear but evidently Playground will be paying homage to Fable's legacy with this reboot.

Beyond this, the trailer concluded with the exact launch date for Fable. Following the recent delay to February, it has now been confirmed that Fable will debut exactly on February 23, 2027 on PC (including Steam), Xbox Series X/S, and even PS5. Yep, Fable will get a cross-platform debut unlike Gears of War: E-Day.

Check out the latest trailer for Fable below.