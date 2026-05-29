Fable officially delayed to February 2027

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Many of us have been looking forward to finally returning to Fable and the magical world of Albion, but that wait is now confirmed to be even longer than originally anticipated. In an official statement on social media, Xbox has confirmed that Playground Games' adventure has been delayed until next year and will not be released until February.

This means it will have been nearly ten years since we last had the chance to play a new Fable, and nearly seventeen years since the last numbered adventure in the series. The reason for the delay? Microsoft and Xbox want to avoid the game clashing with everything else being released this year, not least Grand Theft Auto VI, and on social media they write:

This is year is packed with incredible games for XBOX players to enjoy, from Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 to Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Grand Theft Auto VI.

In order to plan our game launches through the holidays, in a way that works best for players, we're moving Fable to February 2027 so it can have the dedicated moment it deserves.

We're excited to be giving players a major new look at Fable, as well as our broader lineup, at XBOX Games Showcase on June 7.

Xbox head Matt Booty recently commented on Fable, describing the game as "in great shape" and noting that the team at Playground feels they have something really good in the works, and that everyone is positive and excited. However, it remains to be seen how things actually stand, and now we'll just have to wait and see what's shown and said during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.

What do you think about the delay? Good or bad?