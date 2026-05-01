Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Anthony Daniels, and more will appear at Star Wars Celebration 2027

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It's almost Star Wars Day, as on May the Fourth fans of the wider galaxy will celebrate the entertainment universe they continue to adore. While we don't exactly know what to expect from this year's celebration, besides from the final two episodes of Maul - Shadow Lord, Disney and Lucasfilm has begun to give a taste of what next year's Star Wars Celebration festival will offer.

Planned to occur in Los Angeles between April 1-4, the major convention will be the one-stop-shop to celebrate all things Star Wars. It's an awaited affair as these shows tend to happen on a bi-annual basis, meaning the last happened over a year ago at this point.

With the next 11 months away, the first few confirmed icons have been named, with a handful of Star Wars legends set to be present in the City of Angels for the exciting show.

For one, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen will be present, as will his mentor, Darth Sidious/Emperor Sheev Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid. Beyond this, C-3PO's Anthony Daniels will be in the house, while animation veterans Dee Bradley Baker (who basically voiced every animated Clone Trooper in existence) and Michelle Ang (The Bad Batch's Omega) will be on-site too.

Tickets for Star Wars Celebration 2027 are slated to go on-sale next week on May 6 at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST. We are expecting more talent to be confirmed, but already, it's a strong line-up that will no doubt pique the interest of any Star Wars fan.