Marvel Rivals

Hawkeye fills the Hanzo slot in Marvel Rivals

He'll join the roster alongside the 32 other characters on the 6th of December.

The release of Marvel Rivals isn't far away now, and Netease's Overwatch challenger looks like a solid team-based shooter so far, with the advantage of instantly recognisable characters from the Marvel universe.

The latest character joining the roster is Hawkeye. As you can expect, considering Hawkeye is a sharpshooter wielding a bow, he fills the Hanzo slot on the team. Instead of throwing out a massive dragon, though, Hawkeye assists himself with gadgets and gizmos to one-up the superpowered folk on the enemy team.

If you like sitting back and getting clip-worthy headshots, you might want to give Hawkeye a go. Check him out in action in the video below:

