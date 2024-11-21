Hawkeye fills the Hanzo slot in Marvel Rivals

HQ

The release of Marvel Rivals isn't far away now, and Netease's Overwatch challenger looks like a solid team-based shooter so far, with the advantage of instantly recognisable characters from the Marvel universe.

The latest character joining the roster is Hawkeye. As you can expect, considering Hawkeye is a sharpshooter wielding a bow, he fills the Hanzo slot on the team. Instead of throwing out a massive dragon, though, Hawkeye assists himself with gadgets and gizmos to one-up the superpowered folk on the enemy team.

If you like sitting back and getting clip-worthy headshots, you might want to give Hawkeye a go. Check him out in action in the video below: