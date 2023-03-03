Haunted Mansion promises thrills and giggles this July

This summer, Disney will actually be releasing a horror film. Granted this won't be in the same vein as Insidious or The Nun, or any of those other flicks that aim to scare you so silly you can't sleep for a week. No rather Disney is getting in on the genre by taking a more comedic angle, and is doing so with the help of a really stacked cast.

Known as Haunted Mansion, this film will be coming to cinemas in July (on the 28th to be exact) and will be telling the story of a woman and her son who have enlisted a cast of kooky "spiritual experts" to help them rid their house of ghosts, ghouls, and all other kinds of "supernatural squatters", as the film's synopsis states.

Featuring appearances from Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, LeKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, and even Jared Leto, this movie is shaping up to be one to watch out for come this summer.

Check out the trailer and poster for Haunted Mansion below.