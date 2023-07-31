Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion opens to a disappointing box office weekend

With a $150 million budget, the film has earned just over a fifth of that money back.

Haunted Mansion, Disney's latest remake of a classic film, which was based on a ride, has opened with $33 million at the global box office on a budget of $150 million.

The cast for this movie is quite stacked, as it has Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and more involved, but it seems that nothing could pull cinemagoers away from the behemoth of Barbenheimer.

It is strange that Haunted Mansion cost even more to make than Barbie, but then again when you factor in the marketing budget for the pink fiesta Warner Bros. did spent a lot of money bringing this experience to life. Disney has had another flop of an opening with Elemental, but that actually managed to make a comeback over time. Perhaps when Barbie leaves the cinema, families will see what else is out there for entertainment.

