Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion lands on Disney+ in October

Just in time for the spooky season.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The one benefit of Disney movies seemingly having a hard time in the box office is that they ultimately come to Disney+ pretty soon after their theatrical release. Elemental waited around three months between premiering in cinemas before planning to come to the streamer this week, The Little Mermaid took around four months, Marvel flicks have taken around four months too, and for Haunted Mansion, this is set to be around two months (for European audiences).

Disney has announced that Haunted Mansion will be coming to Disney+ on October 4, which for non-domestic viewers who had to wait until mid-August to see the film on the big screen, the wait from cinema to streamer has been less than two months.

The only other recent Disney film that has yet to announce its Disney+ release date is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but if the recent trend is anything to go by, expect the movie on the streamer sooner rather than later.

Haunted Mansion

Related texts

0
Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

André has taken a gander at Disney's latest attempt to bring new cinematic life to the Haunted Mansion ride...



Loading next content