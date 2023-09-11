Haunted Mansion lands on Disney+ in October

HQ

The one benefit of Disney movies seemingly having a hard time in the box office is that they ultimately come to Disney+ pretty soon after their theatrical release. Elemental waited around three months between premiering in cinemas before planning to come to the streamer this week, The Little Mermaid took around four months, Marvel flicks have taken around four months too, and for Haunted Mansion, this is set to be around two months (for European audiences).

Disney has announced that Haunted Mansion will be coming to Disney+ on October 4, which for non-domestic viewers who had to wait until mid-August to see the film on the big screen, the wait from cinema to streamer has been less than two months.

The only other recent Disney film that has yet to announce its Disney+ release date is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but if the recent trend is anything to go by, expect the movie on the streamer sooner rather than later.