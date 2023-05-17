Haunted Mansion is looking to serve up a spookier than usual Disney experience

HQ

Disney has given us some great family-friendly movies over the years, but judging by the latest trailer for Haunted Mansion, this might be one that you should think about leaving the kids at home for.

The full trailer once again shows off the stacked cast, including the likes of LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, and more, and sees them either attempting to exorcise ghosts and ghouls or scare the socks off the exorcisers.

With a huge array of creepy ghosts all set in a house that seems to twist and change, this Disney film really does seem to have a more mature theme to it, but we'll know just how it shapes up for certain in the future, as Haunted Mansion arrives in cinemas on July 28 in the US and on August 11 in the UK.