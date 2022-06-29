Harvestella is the perfect fusion between life simulator and action RPG.

HQ

Can you merge the combat of an ARPG with the peace of mind of tending your farm? That's Harvestella, one of the most original surprises to come out of the Nintendo Direct Mini. It comes from Square Enix, which has counted on the designs of Isamu Kamikokuryu (Final Fantasy XII), and the music of Go Shiina (composer of the Tales of series).

Harvestella presents us with a colourful world in which the seasons pass by as you tend to your crops and maintain a farm, until everything changes with the fall of a meteorite that precipitates the season of Death, and only you are able to prevent this destruction from wiping out your village and all those who inhabit it.

In this life simulation RPG, you can plant and tend crops, use them as ingredients for cooking and crafting, and go on adventures through a world that changes with each season to visit different towns, meet the locals, go fishing and more. You can choose from a variety of jobs, such as fighter, shadow walker or mage, to delve into dungeons and discover with your allies the origins of the world and the truth about the disasters that plague it.

Harvestella is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2022. If this fusion of genres appeals to you, check out the image gallery below.