Harry Kane says the "itch" to return to the Premier League is vanishing

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Harry Kane is entering his final season with Bayern Munich under the new contract, so his name has been briefly tossed around in the summer transfer market, sometimes linked to FC Barcelona or Tottenham Hotspur, but never going beyond simple gossip. The most likely scenario, as the 33-year-old striker himself has implied, is that he will accept whatever offer Bayern Munich offers him, after scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances and winning the Bundesliga and German Cup last season, something he considers "the best season of his career".

Kane was given the European Golden Shoe on Wednesday, and when asked about his intention to return to the Premier League, to chase Alan Shearer's record of Premier League goals (260 goals by Shearer, 213 goals by Kane before he left Tottenham in 2023), he said that "the itch to return isn't there as much anymore", and that leaving England has made him appreciate European football more.

"When I first left, for sure it was something I thought - I would definitely be coming back. That itch isn't there as much anymore", Kane said (via Goal.com). "I am extremely happy here in Munich; it opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England and it has made me appreciate European football even more."

Kane also confirmed he is focused on Bayern Munich. "I just think the team we have here and the manager, my family is really settled here, it is just about being in the best place possible. Never say never, but for now I am concentrating on Bayern Munich and we will see what the future holds".