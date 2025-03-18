Happy Gilmore is older and greyer but still a golf whizz in first trailer for Netflix sequel

HQ

Netflix has been very vocal about its plans to create a sequel and next chapter in the Happy Gilmore series, something it has shared glimpses and information about in the past. Now however comes the time to see a first trailer for the film which is simply known as Happy Gilmore 2.

The movie sees Adam Sandler returning as the titular character, who after years away from the sport of golf is now much greyer in appearance. He still has his signature gold jacket, but he hasn't swung a golf club for a long while, something he is rectifying by returning to the sport for a reason that isn't really explained in the trailer or Netflix's accompanying Tudum article.

What we do know is that this sequel will see various faces returning, like Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, and several new names appearing as well, including a slate of professional golfers like Rory McIlroy, John Daly, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Paige Spiranac, and more.

In terms of when Happy Gilmore 2 will premiere on Netflix, this has been affirmed to be July 25, which is the week after The Open Championship, which is being held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Check out the teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 below, and as for the official synopsis, we'll just have to wait and stay tuned as this has yet to be shared. All we know as of now is:

"It's currently unclear how the film will resurrect Gilmore's golf career, but one thing's for sure: In the real world, at least, Happy Gilmore is a legend. Even the world's best golfers agree."