Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler and more appear in behind-the-scenes Happy Gilmore 2 video

HQ

Netflix has just released a new behind-the-scenes look at Happy Gilmore 2, featuring some of our favourite stars from the first movie, as well as some professional golfers who've teed up to make a blockbuster appearance.

Scottie Scheffler begins the short trailer, and in rest of the footage you see Rory McIlroy as well as some other prominent golfers of today. Of course, there are also plenty of actor appearances, including a few from Gilmore himself Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald.

At the end of the footage, we also get a cameo appearance from Ben Stiller, who compliments the golfers on Full Swing - a Netflix documentary that peels back the curtain on the lives of pro golfers.

Check it out below. Unfortunately, a release date isn't confirmed for Happy Gilmore 2, but we're expecting it this year.