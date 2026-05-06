Haneda Girl arrives on PS5 tomorrow, but the Nintendo Switch version will have to wait a little longer

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Studio Koba has consistently delivered titles that are as original as they are varied, in terms of narrative, design and gameplay, but always featuring striking and recognisable pixel art. We saw this in the well-known and award-winning Narita Boy, and more recently in their next project, Haneda Girl. The latter, a fantastic time-trial action game in which you control a mecha and a young girl simultaneously, captivated us when we reviewed it upon its launch on Steam, and this week - 7 May to be exact - it was due to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, but it will only partially fulfil that promise.

Yesterday, Studio Koba released a statement on social media, which you can find below, in which they essentially acknowledged that Haneda Girl on Nintendo Switch still needs further work to polish the experience. The decision was made after their partners at Aeternum Games (creators of Aeterna Noctis, and co-creators alongside Koba of the upcoming Future Knight), who were also handling the console port of the game, detected significant bugs in that version and chose to delay it in order to deliver the experience fans deserve and have been hoping for. The PlayStation 5 version remains unchanged and is set for release tomorrow.

At the moment, we don't have a new release date to go by for Haneda Girl on Nintendo Switch, but both teams promise to let us know as soon as they are 100% certain that the version meets their expectations.

Are you going to play Haneda Girl on PS5 now, or will you wait for the Nintendo Switch version?