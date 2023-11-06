Hanamura is returning to Overwatch 2

HQ

During BlizzCon over the weekend, Blizzard announced not only the next Hero to be joining the Overwatch 2 line-up, but also an array of features and improvements coming to the game in 2024.

Leading the fray is a brand new game mode called Clash, which sees players fighting over five objectives and continuing to do so until one team captures all five points. To get this new mode off the ground, Blizzard has revealed a map that will be coming to the game specifically for Clash. Known as Hanaoka, this is effectively a remade and redesigned version of Hanamura for this new game mode.

Otherwise, Blizzard noted that in 2024, we can look forward to a new three-player Hero Mastery: Gauntlet mode that tests your skill with bot enemies and tower defence mechanics. Also, Mei, D.Va, Echo, Lucio, and Genji all getting Hero Mastery support in the coming Season 8.

For Competitive fans, we're told that there will be a slate of improvements for how you track and see your progress as a ranked player. There will also be more seamless rank up mechanics that seem to move away from the system currently used where players need to win a specific number of games before their ranks are adjusted.

In terms of other new Heroes, we're told that in Season 10, a new Damage character called Venture will arrive, and then in Season 12 a new Support called Space Ranger will also debut.

What are you most excited to see arrive in Overwatch 2 in 2024?