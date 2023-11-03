Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Mauga to bolster Overwatch 2's tank heroes in December
He will make his debut in Season 8, when that starts on December 8.
HQ
Now that BlizzCon has started, Blizzard has revealed who will be the next Hero to arrive in Overwatch 2. Following Samoa making its debut in the shooter as a new map, the line-up of tank heroes is soon set to be bolstered by a Samoan character too.
Known as Mauga, this character will be arriving in Overwatch 2 when Season 8 starts on December 8. You can take a look at what he can do in his gameplay trailer below, and also find an outline of his abilities listed below too.
Incendiary Chaingun - this primary weapon is a minigun that can ignite and cause enemies to burn.
Volatile Chaingun - this secondary weapon is also a minigun, except this one is capable of landing critical hits on burning enemies.
Overrun - an unstoppable charge attack that culminates in a leap with a knockback effect.
Cardiac Overdrive - damage enemies to regain health and heal allies with this ability.
Cage Fight - Gain infinite ammunition within a specific bubble area and tether and trap foes within the zone too.