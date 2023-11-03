Mauga to bolster Overwatch 2's tank heroes in December

HQ

Now that BlizzCon has started, Blizzard has revealed who will be the next Hero to arrive in Overwatch 2. Following Samoa making its debut in the shooter as a new map, the line-up of tank heroes is soon set to be bolstered by a Samoan character too.

Known as Mauga, this character will be arriving in Overwatch 2 when Season 8 starts on December 8. You can take a look at what he can do in his gameplay trailer below, and also find an outline of his abilities listed below too.



Incendiary Chaingun - this primary weapon is a minigun that can ignite and cause enemies to burn.



Volatile Chaingun - this secondary weapon is also a minigun, except this one is capable of landing critical hits on burning enemies.



Overrun - an unstoppable charge attack that culminates in a leap with a knockback effect.



Cardiac Overdrive - damage enemies to regain health and heal allies with this ability.



Cage Fight - Gain infinite ammunition within a specific bubble area and tether and trap foes within the zone too.

