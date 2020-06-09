Hamaguchi on Beauty and the Beast inspiring FFVII: Remake

You're watching Advertisements

Final Fantasy VII: Remake made a very positive impression when it landed on PS4 a few weeks ago, and the developers approach to modernising the game was enthusiastically received by the majority of FF-fans out there. Of course, the original game was the foundation upon which all else was built, but it wasn't the only thing that influenced the development of the game.

In an interview with game director Naoki Hamaguchi (which you can read in full right here), Gamereactor asked the developer about his inspirations, and his answer was most interesting. Apparently Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast and the way it was reimagined in a way that both respected the original modernised it was a big source of inspiration.

"When I first became properly involved in the development of Final Fantasy VII: Remake, I thought carefully about what we should focus on in recreating the original game," Hamaguchi-san told Gamereactor.

"I had recently watched the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast and the time between that version and the original animated one, as well as the rough period in which it came out, was comparatively close to what we had with the Remake and the original Final Fantasy VII. This made it a really useful reference in how to diligently remake a story while still respecting the original work.

He continued: "I think that we will continue to hear calls for more remakes in future, both for games and films, so I would be delighted if people look to Final Fantasy VII: Remake as an influential example of how to do it well."

Final Fantasy VII: Remake landed exclusively on PlayStation 4 on April 10, and if you haven't already, you can check out our video review below.