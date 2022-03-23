Halo Season 2 filming starts this summer

HQ

Tomorrow marks the release date for the Halo series on Paramount+. This comes after countless attempts to make movies based on the Halo universe, with people like Peter Jackson and Stephen Spielberg being involved. But this week it's finally time, and it has got at least more than decent criticism according to aggregate sites like Rotten Tomatoes.

Last month, it was confirmed that Paramount has so much confidence in the series that a second season has been ordered without even one episode released publicly yet. Now Master Chief himself, Pablo Schreiber, says to Collider that the filming starts in just a few months:

"We'll be filming again this summer. We're still figuring out exactly what the start date is, but we will be in production by summertime because we have a hard date that we need to be up and running in order to get some location that is weather affected."

Will you watch Halo on Paramount+ tomorrow?