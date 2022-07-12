Halo 3: ODST re-created with Unreal Engine 5

HQ

Halo 3: ODST was released back in 2009 and became Bungie's penultimate Halo game before going independent and leaving Microsoft. It is usually not considered one of the best games in the franchise, but it does have a loyal community that loves the very different Halo experience of playing with a regular ODST trooper instead of a mighty Spartan.

It also offered a different set of environments when we got to explore New Mombasa and it's surroundings. Now pretty hefty part of these environments have been remade by Gearshift Media with the powerful Unreal Engine 5 in a demo called Dropzone, which is described like this:

"Dropzone is a 15-30 minute narrative and exploration experience that allows you to explore a piece of New Mombasa never before seen! As an ODST, you can explore and find the narrative behind the environment, or just walk around and enjoy the atmosphere. It is your choice! Put on some headphones, sit back and enjoy an immersive experience through a reimagination of one of the best settings in video game history!"

Head over this way to download Dropzone yourself for PC, or check out the launch trailer below. What did you like Halo 3: ODST and would you play a proper remake looking like this?