Halo 3: ODST protagonist Buck awarded a limited-edition statuette

Although it's considered something of a spinoff and didn't star Master Chief, many people remember Halo 3: ODST fondly. It was a slightly more melancholic adventure where we got to experience the wrath of the Covenant as a regular (well...) human in the form of an ODST paratrooper.

The campaign was considerably darker than we're used to from the Halo games, and there was even a sense of horror baked in. Our protagonist was Edward Buck, and he was completely left alone on the alien infested streets of New Mombasa.

Now he is being honored with his own statuette, of which only 2,000 will be made. The 23-centimetre tall piece has been created by Dark Horse Comics and Bigshot Toyworks, and is only available to order from the Xbox Gear Shop. We assume that it will run out fairly soon, but if you want one, you can order it at this link, they are set to be sent out on November 17 so you can get it in time for Christmas. The price tag is €127.95 / £106.95 and you can check out the beauty below.

Should you want to relive Halo 3: ODST, you can play the campaign via Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is included with your Game Pass subscription.