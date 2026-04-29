Hailey Baptiste saves six match points and stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid
The World No. 32 ended Sabalenka's 15 match winning streak.
Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 1, has been eliminated from the Madrid Open by Hailey Baptiste, in a remarkable two and a half hours match that started as business as usual for three-time Madrid champion Sabalenka, then turned upside down, and then it was all decided in a tie-break in which the 24-year-old Baptiste saved six match points: 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
It was by far the biggest win in Baptiste's career, her fourth victory against a top ten, two of those coming in this Madrid Open (he defeated World No. 9 Jasmine Paolini earlier in Madrid), and reflects the improvement of the American player: first WTA Masters 1,000 semi-final, also her best Masters 1,000 result since the Miami Open quarter-finals last month, the only two times she has passed beyond third round at this level.
In her interview, via WTA, Baptiste said that she had a better idea how to play against her after a recent match which was "kind of close", only breaking her once in each set. "I had a better idea of how to play her, and how I should play, adjustments I needed to make. So I think I just went in trying to play my game, still doing the same things that I've been doing, but I had a few adjustments I needed to make from the last time we played."
Baptiste will next face Mirra Andreeva at the Madrid Open semi-finals on Thursday.