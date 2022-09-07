Gundam Evolution launches on PC in a couple of weeks

HQ

The 6v6 team shooter set in the Gundam universe, Gundam Evolution now officially has a release date. As mentioned in a new trailer, we can see that the title aims to land on PC on September 22, 2022, but that unfortunately won't be the case for the console editions of the game, as these won't arrive until December 1.

The free-to-play game seems to have gameplay similar to that of Overwatch, another hero shooter, with various different character types all teaming up and facing an opposing team in a fight over an objective. As for the available characters, at launch, we're promised 12 total suits, but it's also noted that extra suits will be added to the game in the future.

You can take a look at the latest trailer for Gundam Evolution below, and can look to play the game in a few weeks.