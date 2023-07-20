Gundam Evolution is shutting down in November

HQ

If you're a Gundam fan, Bandai Namco has some bad news for you. As noted in a blog post, Gundam Evolution will be officially shutting down in November, as the developer has come to the conclusion that "it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players."

Specifically, Bandai Namco notes that Gundam Evolution will be shutting down on November 29, 2023, and with this in mind, there will be a change in how the game is offered up until then.

We're told that updates will continue alongside the launch of the game's sixth season on August 23 (which will bring a new unit and two more maps) and its seventh and final season on October 25 (bringing one last unit and map), but that from July 26, all EVO Coins and EC Pod Limited sales will be stopped, and updates to EC Pods, CAP Pods, and Ticket Pods will be stopped too.

When the game is shut down on November 29, Bandai Namco notes that there will not be any part of the game that will remain accessible.

Bandai Namco sounds off by saying, "We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has played the game and supported us to this point. At the same time, we would like to sincerely apologize to our fans and players."