Gundam Evolution confirmed to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC later this year

During the recent State of Play broadcast, Bandai Namco unveiled Gundam Evolution, a fast-paced and immersive team based FPS. The game is expected to launch later this year, and other than PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it will also land on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

Gundam Evolution will be a free-to-play title, "in which players take control of Mobile Suits from the hit Gundam anime and challenge other players online in six-versus-six objective based battles", as the official description reads. You'll be able to switch between many different Mobile Suit Units to deal with the ever changing battle conditions.

A Steam network test is scheduled to run from April 7 to 12, if you want to attend, you cansign upalready. There's just one catch - if there are a lot of applications, testers will be decided by lottery, which means there are chances that you don't get selected. As for network for consoles, "more details will be announced at a later date".

For more details you can check the game's official website.